The Rock Calls CM Punk In The Ring After RAW Goes Off Air

The Rock came out after RAW to give instructions to the Staples Center about what to cheer during a scene they would be filming for his upcoming movie about WWE Superstar Paige’s real life, Fighting With My Family. What happened next was amazing.

Since the scene being filmed was the match where Paige defeated AJ Lee, the LA crowd naturally broke into a CM Punk chant. That’s when The Rock decided he could do them one better and he attempted to Facetime Punk in front of the entire WWE Universe.

THIS IS FUCKING AWESOME ! ROCK IS CALLING CM PUNK #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/rLw9IQV2Vd — Handsome Rusev (@BotchISLife) February 21, 2017

The Rock just called @CMPunk in the middle of the ring and left a voicemail with the entire Staples Center cheering “CM PUNK!” @solomonster — Hisham Dahud (@HishamDahud) February 21, 2017

Not so sure how Vince felt about this unscripted moment, but it’s safe to say the WWE Universe still has plenty of love left for Punk, despite his less than rosy opinion of the wrestling industry.

As if the moment wasn’t surreal enough on it’s own, fans then were treated to a match between actresses playing Paige and AJ Lee.

This has quickly turned into a night these WWE fans will never forget.

