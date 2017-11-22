The Rock’s Brahma Bull Tattoo Is Officially a Thing of the Past

Earlier this summer, The Rock shook the WWE Universe when he announced he’d be covering up his iconic Brahma Bull tattoo. For fans, it was near sacrilege, but Rocky pushed through the negativity in the name of personal evolution and went ahead with the alterations. And now, the work is nearly done.

Rock posted a video on Instagram that showed him receiving the finishing touches to his new ink.

“Horns meet bone, progress meets pain. My tattoo’s mana (power & spirit) acts as endorphins which interact with the opiate receptors in the brain to reduce our perception of pain. My tattoo artist @nikkohurtado thinks I need therapy. Pain is my therapy. #BlackAnchorTattooStudio #Mana #BullDNA,” he wrote.

While fans are still paying themselves back together for the big change, The Rock has been steadfast in his decision. He explained back in August that even though the alterations are drastic, it’s simply his next chapter.

“This is officially the evolution of the bull, something that is very meaningful to me. It’s become iconic, I’ve been very grateful, over the years. What it’s meant to me, and certainly what it’s meant to people all over the world … The mana is very, very strong in the room. We talked for hours and hours and hours of what this means, the evolution, what it means, how it reflects me as a man. So here we go.”