The Real Reason Mauro Ranallo Has Been Missing From Smackdown

For the past two weeks, Mauro Ranallo has absent from the Smackdown broadcast table. It was announced two weeks ago that the Blue Brand’s signature missed the show due to a blizzard that affected his travel and this week, Tom Phillips announced that Ranallo was out sick.

Wrestling insider, Dave Meltzer, had stated on a previous episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there was more to Mauro’s absence than inclement weather, but wouldn’t provide additional details. The speculation had many in the WWE Universe worried that Ranallo’s standing with the company was in jeopardy. Today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed new light on the situation.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report, Ranallo has been suffering from a crippling bout of depression. The commentator has a long history with the condition, dating all the way back to his teenage years, and it once caused him to miss commentating on an Invicta Fighting Championships event prior to joining WWE.

Mauro has never been shy of hiding his depression, has been unusually silent on Twitter for the past two weeks and was reportedly been out of contact with his friends since the same date, but the report states that two of his closest friends have stated that Mauro is fine, and resting at home.

We wish Mauro a speedy recovery and a quick return to his rightful place as the voice of Smackdown.

