The Real Reason Behind Smackdown’s Awful Finish

This past week’s Smackdown left the WWE Universe feeling both smacked and down when the big 10 man battle royal to determine a new number one contender for Bray Wyatt‘s WWE Championship ended in a very questionable draw. Many assumed the one-on-one match set up for next week between Luke Harper and AJ Styles was just done to prolong the story, with most expecting Harper to win and The Phenomenal One to kick off his rumoured feud with Shane McMahon.

However, according to Cageside Seats, the WWE had bigger reasons for booking the wonky finish, and they could spell trouble for Luke Harper.

What originally seemed like the WWE just wasting time in the build-up to the eventual clash between Wyatt and Orton, is now turning into a last minute creative catastrophe.

Cageside Seats is claiming that the only reason the match ended in a draw is because officials are genuinely unsure at this stage whether they want Harper in the title match or not.

Ever since leaving the Wyatt farm and setting out on his own, Harper’s booking has been nearly flawless, and not having him cash in on that momentum will be an enormous setback.

Another caveat is that there is talk about possibly turning Wyatt face against Orton, which would make Harper’s involvement in a triple threat a little more challenging.

The WWE will have to make their decision by next Tuesday or risk losing credibility with the fans over another non-finish.

