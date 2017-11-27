The Miz Opens Up About WWE’s LaVar Ball Disaster

Back in June, WWE attempted to penetrate pop culture by bringing the supremely polarizing LaVar Ball and his sons to RAW in Los Angeles. What transpired during their Miz TV segment was nothing short of anarchy. LaVar ripped his shirt off, LaMelo blurted racial epithets into a live microphone, and Lonzo set a new standard for uncomfortable laughter. Now that time has passed, how does the Miz feel about the Ball’s appearance on his show?

During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, the Miz suppled a play-by-play of the hectic evening. First, the then Intercontinental Champion approached the Ball’s in their dressing room in hopes of some light rehearsal. But apparently, the Balls were already prepped.

“I walk into their dressing room to go over the script … And [LaVar] says, ‘Nah, we’re good.’ So [I think] ‘I guess we’re going to wing it,’” he said.

A few minutes of extra preparation probably would have helped the segment, or maybe it would have at least kept LaMelo from dropping the n-word on several occasions.

“I didn’t hear it. There’s so much going on, and I think it was during Dean Ambrose’s music. In the ring, sometimes you can’t even hear the person that is speaking to you. I’m literally a really good lip-reader a lot of the time because there’s so much [noise],” said the Miz.

But what about when LaVar surprised everyone by taking off his shirt and hitting the ropes like Big Boss Man?

“It was not planned at all. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna let him do his thing because guess what? People are going to be talking about it for months on end.’

Despite the chaos, the Miz is a supporter of LaVar. Seeing the both operate in a world based on hyperbole, the Miz can relate to the outspoken father.

“I really like LaVar Ball. I really do. I think he’s a character … He’s very much a promoter. Everybody hates the promoter, but you can’t help but like Lonzo because he’s just a quiet kid who keeps his head down and works hard to be the best he possibly can be. The thing I like about LaVar is that he promotes his kids. He is so supportive of his children. No matter what they do — whether they’re in China doing something or the kid is dropping bombs on Monday Night Raw, he always stands behind them and always supports them,” explained the Miz.

