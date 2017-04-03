The Hardy Boyz Return For Ladder Match At WrestleMania

WrestleMania history was made tonight in Orlando when ‘Mania hosts, The New Day announced that the RAW triple threat ladder match for the tag team championships would be a fatal four way — introducing the fourth team as The Hardy Boyz!

Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared on the ramp to a thunderous response from the WrestleMania crowd. The former WWE Champions and legends of the ‘Mania TLC match had not been seen in a WWE ring in over 7 years.

The Attitude Era stars didn’t waste any time in reminding the WWE Universe why they are one of the all-time greats, hitting a twist of fate off the ladder from Matt Hardy and when Jeff Hardy came crashing down from a 20 foot ladder crashing through Cesaro.

Matt then grabbed the RAW tag team championships for the 7th time in a truly AMAZING WrestleMania moment!

