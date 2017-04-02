The Final Card For WrestleMania 33 – When And How To Watch

After months and months of build-up, the grandest day of them all has finally arrived! World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting WrestleMania 33 tonight live from the Orlando Cirtrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

The event features 13 different matches for eight different WWE championships.

It kicks off with the WrestleMania pre-show at 5 p.m. on the WWE Network before a special start time at 7 p.m. The pre-show will also air from 6-7 p.m. on USA Network, featuring the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Non-Sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry

