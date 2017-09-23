WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Returned to the Ring on Friday Night

This week saw the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk to a wrestling ring for the first time in two years. Did we mention he is 73 years old?

Funk wrestled on Friday night for Big Time Wrestling in Raleigh, North Carolina. He tag teamed with fellow WWE Hall of Famers the Rock and Roll Express to take on current WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Brian Christopher, and Doug Gilbert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My phone goes off at 6:40am this morning and this is what I wake up to!?!? What an idiot!!! #TerryFunk pic.twitter.com/HJHvSDlo9i — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 22, 2017

Funk and the Rock and Roll Express won the match via disqualification after Lawler attacked the official. As you’d expect, you didn’t get prime Terry Funk here. Live reports said that the match was a little messy, but there was also a report that Funk and Lawler got into a brawl that was so good some thought it was a shoot. We’re pretty sure the fans were delighted either way to see a living legend in action one more time.

Terry Funk and The Rock N Roll Express pic.twitter.com/2CzkIA7J6r — Wrestle Noir (@LuchaKoopa) September 23, 2017

Funk has retired from professional wrestling many times in the past, only to make a return at a later date. His most notable retirement came in the fall of 1997 when a retirement show was put together in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. At that show, Funk wrestled then WWF Champion Bret “Hitman” Hart in the main event. He was even presented a “lifetime ECW Champion” title belt before the match. The belt was paid for by donations from the ECW roster at the time and given to him by Paul Heyman. The event was also captured in the film Beyond The Mat.

Funk was in the ring again three months later and wrestled at WWE‘s WrestleMania XIV just six months after the Amarillo retirement show.

Prior to Friday night with Big Time Wrestling, the last time the Funker was in the ring was in October 2015 in a match with Jerry “The King” Lawler for USA Championship Wrestling in Tennessee. He again announced his retirement in September 2016 at a House of Hardcore show, only to be booked by Big Time Wrestling a couple of months ago.

Funk recently said that he wouldn’t mind wrestling Ric Flair one last time. Though that is an almost definite impossibility, we wouldn’t doubt that we’ll probably see Terry Funk in the ring again a time or two.

——-

