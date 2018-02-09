Tamina Snuka Undergoes Rotator Cuff Surgery

The injury bug continues its WrestleMania season feast – another WWE Superstar needs surgery.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Tamina Snuka recently underwent surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff. Apparently, this was an issue that had been lingering for some time as the 40-year old competed in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble with the bum shoulder. Her injury was bad enough to cast her Rumble appearance in doubt, but given the historical circumstance, Tamina pushed through her limitations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her injury likely contributed to her quick 2-minute appearance in the Rumble and per Wreslting Inc, she had surgery just two days later. Before that, Tamina had not wrestled inc January 2nd.

Jeff Hardy had a similar injury and that was believed to cost him between 6-8 months. Look for Tamina to be on a similar schedule.

While Tamina is more of a role player these days, she did have some memorable moments in 2017. Specifically, her performance in Money in the Bank and Survivor Series were some of her best as the veteran paid homage to her Hall of Fame father, Jimmy Snuka, with a Snuka Splash from the top rope.

Tamina joins Hardy, Big Cass, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Samoa Joe, Alicia Fox, Paige, Drew McIntyre, and R-Truth on WWE’s longer-term disabled listed. Here’s to her and everyone else’s speedy recovery.