WWE to Make Huge Change for Survivor Series

With all of the excitement surrounding the debut of Asuka, the re-debut of Kurt Angle and the emergency usage of AJ Styles, you may have missed WWE‘s revealing advertisement for Survivor Series.

By the looks of the promotion, November’s show will carry a heavy RAW vs. SmackDown theme. WWE released the ad via Twitter earlier today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE was already heading in this direction with the pending battle between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal. While their respective Championships won’t be on the line, it looks like brand superiority certainly will be.

This comes as a great development. For too long RAW and SmackDown have ignored one another. Sure Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan may throw a little shade here and there, but for the most part, RAW vs. SmackDown has been dead. For WWE to ignore such a bankable story is quite perplexing. Until Jinder Mahal’s challenge to Brock Lesnar, Smackdown was essentially a farm system for RAW.

More: Jinder Mahal Lays Down Massive Survivor Series Challenge

But now, WWE will be capitalizing on the brand’s competition between one another. A rivalry between brands has a high success rate as WWE originally did it back in 2002. That concept carried the company for several years and simply ignoring that success is just bad business.

Considering how hard it is to make original stars in 2017, crafting WWE Superstars into heroes under their respective red or blue flags could be a great way to enhance characters.

Up Next: The 3 Rumored Matches for Ronda Rousey in WWE

However, the re-birth of brand loyalty looks to spell the end of the WWE vs. MMA women’s match that appeared to be on the menu for Survivor Series. Yet, this won’t be the end of Rousey in WWE, as perhaps the wrestling conglomerate would like to debut her as a solo act rather than the captain of a team.

Despite the apparent loss of Rousey, WWE has revived a dying pay-per-view. Survivor Series was easily the least intriguing of WWE’s Big Four (WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam) as the concept of traditional elimination matches had lost their drawing power. In reality, Survivor Series was getting passed by Money in the Bank as WWE’s 4th best show. However, the return to Brand warfare may place the dated pay-per-view back on the map.