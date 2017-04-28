Surprising Detail Emerges On WWE House Of Horrors Match

This Sunday, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will battle in WWE‘s first ever House of Horror’s match! While few details have been given on the specifics of the bout, you can bet it will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. If rumors are true, there may be a part of the match that the Payback crowd will never see at all … at least not live.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer recently stated that the entire beginning of the match would be pre-taped.

Meltzer believes that the match will begin inside the “House of Horrors” with the finish coming inside the ring.

With the WWE Championship no longer on the line, WWE is pretty free to take liberties with the match. As we saw at WrestleMania, they are pretty limited in what they can do live in the ring. There are only so may projections and pyro you can feature until the trick gets old. It may seem risky to go over the top with a pre-taped segment, but WWE could be inspired by the ridiculous (and ridiculously popular) Total Deletion segments that gained the #Broken Hardys so much notoriety in TNA.

If WWE does switch tone and clearly goes for an all-out campy match between Wyatt and Orton it will be interesting to see how the bout is received.

You can find the entire WWE Payback card below.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

United States Championship:

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho

Raw Women’s Championship:

Bayley vs Alexa Bliss



Cruiserweight Championship:

Neville vs Austin Aries



Raw Tag Team Championship:

Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

House of Horrors Match:

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe



KickOff Show:

Enzo and Big Cass vs Gallows and Anderson

