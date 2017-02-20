Huge Surprises Rumored For RAW After Wrestlemania

Everyone knows the RAW after Wrestlemania is the best RAW of the year, as it never fails to deliver on surprises and returns that set the WWE up for their “second season” following Mania. Rumors have been circulating that WWE already has major plans for the RAW after this year’s WrestleMania that could have huge implications for the RAW roster. According to NoDQ.com, a Shinsuke Nakamura call up and an appearance from Goldberg to cement a longer run with the company are two strong possibilities on the table.

While both of these scenarios are very possible, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer took to Twitter to calm the speculation. Melzter said that they don’t even have an episode of RAW written until days before the show.

Raw isn’t written out until Friday before Monday, and even then it’s changed constantly until going on the air. https://t.co/AKSPDhTyA7 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 19, 2017

While they may not have the specific show written, WWE creative certainly has big picture plans mapped out months ahead of time.

Many have long assumed Shinsuke would be making a jump to the main roster this year. When his Royal Rumble appearance never happened, it seemed clear he wouldn’t be brought up until after Mania. As for Goldberg, it appeared as if his Survivor Series match with Brock Lesnar would have been a one and done scenario, but now he is firmly placed in RAW‘s Universal Title picture with a match against Kevin Owens for the Championship at Fastlane.

If Goldberg does plan on staying with the company for a longer run than just through Wrestlemania, it could greatly have an affect on how a championship match with The Beast would be booked for Mania.

