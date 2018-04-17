Possible Spoiler for SmackDown’s Superstar Shake-Up

Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown will bring the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up to a close. After seeing 19 WWE Superstars move to RAW, we can expect a similar number to move to the Blue Brand. However, a few of WWE’s finest may have already established that they aren’t going anywhere.

WWE is bringing its circus to South Africa this week and plane for that tour departed Tuesday morning. Since they’ll be on another continent by the time tonight’s Providence, RI episode of SmackDown kicks off, it seems unlikely they’ll be a part of the Shake-Up.

It’s worth noting that just because they won’t be physically present for SmackDown don’t mean they can’t join the brand next week. Afterall, RAW announced several acquisitions that didn’t appear on WWE cameras.

Anyways here’s the list of Superstars that look to be headed to South Africa and not SmackDown.

Finn Balor

Cesaro

Sheamus

Sasha Banks

Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose posted on Instagram that her and Sonya Deville are already off to South Africa for the #RAW tour. So they aren’t switching shows. Unless its a swerve. #SDLive #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/OiEgMnIvNQ — Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) April 17, 2018

This story is developing…