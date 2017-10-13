‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Blasts ‘Idiot’ Shane McMahon

In the last 20 years, few WWE Superstars have endeared themselves to fans more than Shane McMahon. In more traditional business, a billionaire’s son would likely stay behind the scenes while collecting the perks of nepotism. However, Shane has made a career by volunteering to take the most dangerous falls WWE can offer.

And WWE Hall of Famer, “Superstar” Billy Graham is over it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a recent Facebook post, Graham Blasted Shane for his most recent high-risk fall at Hell in Cell this past Sunday. For those that missed, Shane went for an elbow drop from the top of the cell in order to score a kill shot on Kevin Owens. Sami Zayn infamously yanked KO’s limp body from the impact zone and Shane’s big gamble came up as snake eyes.

Shane was believed to sustain multiple injuries but the details may have been a little exaggerated (this is professional wrestling after all). But for Graham, he’s tired of Shane’s shtick and WWE’s dishonesty. He wrote the following:

“Shane “Idiot” McMahon

As always, the WWE will first lie to us, then when they get caught they tell the fans the truth. I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man’s foolish son. In a deliberate attempt to deceive us, the WWE released a statement that daddy’s little son was just fine after this leap below and now they have told us that he really is hurt. Disgusting and I have no sympathy for this spoiled brat and maybe he won’t try to defy gravity ever again for a worthless, meaningless, and dumb as Hell cheap pop”

Graham asserts that Shane is doing stunts just to glorify himself. However, that’s not exactly the case here, as Shane-O-Mac’s latest tumbled advanced a storyline with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

More: Shane McMahon Heavily Invested in Legal Marijuana Company

Shane now has the motive to make a prompt return to action to settle the score with Owens and Zayn. With this element at play, introducing Triple H as Shane’s replacement would kill a narrative that WWE has clearly made a priority.

However, this doesn’t mean we can stop hoping for a Triple H run on Tuesday nights. It feels, sounds, and looks like the 14-time WWE Champion will be competing again, but his participation may have been delayed a month or so. The Zayn/Owens pair is only just beginning and will easily coast through Survivor Series.

If the late November show is the goal WWE is working towards, then we can expect to see a Team Owens vs. Team Shane at the Houston show.

Up Next: X-Pac Tells Wild Story About Shane McMahon