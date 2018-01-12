Ex-WWE Superstar Summer Rae Owning Unemployment in New Bikini Photos

In October, Summer Rae saw her 6-year run in WWE come to an end when the company released her along with several other Superstars. However, the 34-year old is making unemployment work for her as she was just in Cabo, Mexico celebrating her freedom and maybe finding a new boyfriend.

TMZ Sports nabbed a handful of photos from Summer’s vacation which caught her looking slender as ever while enjoying the company of Dallas Stars player, Tyler Seguin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the looks of it, getting fired looks like it’s a blast.

No Ring Rust

Clearly, Summer Rae has found ways to stay in shape that don’t involve a wrestling ring.

Guy in the Back – Beat It!

Somehow, it looks like the dude behind Summer is actually wearing less clothes.

Tonsil Hockey with a Hockey Player

25-year old NHL star, Tyler Seguin gets a good luck smooch before diving for treasure.

Snorkel Barbie

Maybe Summer found some carbohydrates on her dive, because she certainly hasn’t eaten on in years.

Summer Never Skips Leg Day

There’s nothing wrong with appreciating the body of a professional athlete. Just don’t do it at work.

Drink it in, Maaaaaaaannnnnn

You know what goes well with unemployment? Alcohol.

Deep Thoughts with Tyler

It looks like Tyler Segun just had the cold realization that Summer Rae’s old dancing partner, Fandango, is way better looking than him.