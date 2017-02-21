Stone Cold Steve Austin Backstage At RAW

As good ol’ JR used to say, it looks like business is picking up. Earlier today we found out that The Rock will be filming his production company’s latest effort, Fighting With My Family tonight in the Staples Center after RAW goes off the air. Considering they have The Rock in the building, we have to assume he will be making at least a cameo appearance on the tonight’s RAW to hype up Wrestlemania 33.

It turns out Rock is not the only Attitude Era icon in the building. Pro Wrestling Magazine has just tweeted out a photo of Stone Cold Steve Austin posing with The Club.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Is it possible that the Texas Rattlesnake could also be appearing in some capacity on tonight’s show? While Austin may have just been in the neighborhood to visit friends, we all know anything is possible around Wrestlemania season. With the ratings having not been as strong as WWE generally prefers this time of year, Stone Cold and The Rock could go a long way to draw the casual fans back into the fold.

Tune into the USA Network tonight at 8pm ET to see what these WWE Hall of Famers have in store for us.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Rock Teases A RAW Appearance / Injured Star Returns To Smackdown / Wrestlemania Championship Favorites