How Stone Cold Took Over The McMahons’ Trip To Washington

Nearly twenty years after their legendary WWE rivalry, Stone Cold is still getting the best of Vince McMahon. At yesterday’s confirmation of Linda McMahon being sworn in to the Head of the Small Business Administration, a photo was taken of the entire McMahon family posing with President Trump.

Soon after the photo was posted a tweet by phillymag.com reporter Dan McQuade soon turned into a meme and took over social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has stunned 46 percent of the people in this photo, including the president. pic.twitter.com/GKkz0cjB5d — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 15, 2017

But in the era of “fake news” and “alternative facts” we have to wonder, did Stone Cold actually Stun 46% of the people in this photo?

Obviously, he didn’t stun the kids, but everyone else did fall victim. The Onion’s AV Club did a little research on the subject and only gave Austin credit for 38.5% of the Stunners as both Trump and Linda horribly sold their attempts.

The McMahon’s trip to DC was historic for another reason. According to Wrestling Observer insider, Dave Meltzer, HHH’s appearance marks the first time a current WWE wrestler has ever been invited and gone to the White House by the President.

Flair was invited, but never happened. https://t.co/1iYZk98OUn — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 16, 2017

With a WWE Hall Of Famer as President and Linda McMahon now in the cabinet, this probably won’t be the last time we see a WWE star in the Oval Office. However, you can be sure that after this photo made the rounds, the Secret Service will be on high alert for any bald-headed men in leather vests and denim jorts.

MORE WWE: CM Punk’s Reaction To Samoa Joe Joining The WWE / How To Save Emmalina / Scott Steiner Is A Bollywood Star