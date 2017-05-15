Stone Cold On If He’d Return Full Time For WWE

Give me a ‘hell yeah’ if you’d like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin back in the WWE.

Despite having retired 14 years ago, fans are still clamoring for the Attitude Era legend to make a WWE comeback. In a recent interview on Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring podcast, Austin discussed whether or not he would ever consider making a full time return to the company, even in a non-wrestling role.

“I don’t like to travel anymore Lilian. It’s like when I was still in the WWE and my days before that because I give or take have been in the business thirteen or fourteen years until my neck crapped out and I got out of the business, I loved being on the road back in the day you know you’re a road warrior, you’re addicted to the road, then all of a sudden you’re out there and you’ve been on the road for ten, fourteen whatever more days and you’re thinking God dang man I really want to go home, and then you get home and you’re there for about a day and a half you’re like man I’m ready to get back on the road, so I mean it’s in your blood. But once you get out of the business—and it took me three years to get over getting out of the business, and I won’t tell that story because I told that story so many times, but my point is, you know when you’re in the business of being on the road with the WWE you’re a road warrior and that’s what you do, that’s your life, and you love it, and I’m very passionate about the business, it’s what I wanted to do with my life, it’s the only thing I wanted to do. I didn’t want to come out here and get into acting, I did it because I had to get out of the business of pro-wrestling but my point is when you turn back into what I call civilian mode, you know, you kind of lose all that interest in traveling.”

Austin also discussed his decision to walk out on the WWE in 2002. As it has been reported before, Vince wanted to book Brock Lesnar over Austin on a Monday Night RAW and Stone Cold thought it was too soon.

“It was a real stupid decision to fast forward there and go back to my family but ya when I heard about doing the favors you know from Jim Ross and I was in a hotel and I heard that information and I worked with Flair in Columbus, Georgia that night in a cage and that was Monday Night Raw in Atlanta and then I called Vince that night people heard the story a million times and I didn’t like the creative, I was burnt out and there had been a couple of real weird things that I thought were road blocks thrown at me that didn’t make sense from a booking standpoint, when you have an extremely hot talent who’s selling tickets and merchandise like crazy you just kinda keep throwing gasoline on him and I thought this was road block unadvertised, all about trying to help the next guy up but right now we’re running strong with me so anyway that’s when I went home and if it hadn’t been for Jim Ross who knows what would’ve happened.

“Because it was stupid, I mean here I am talking to Jim, he gives me creative, I don’t like it, so then you know he calls the old man and the old man tells Jim ‘Tell Steve to call me no matter what time it is, give me a call’ because we got TV — this is live Monday Night Raw, so I call Vince at two am that morning his time and he tells me the same creative and I’m thinking as you and me are sitting here eye to eye face to face and I’m thinking ‘all right so that’s what we’re gonna do, all right’, well you can’t read my mind but you can look at me, I don’t like what I’m hearing, so I was just thinking okay at the tone of my voice, it was stupid, I already knew right then, I already knew right then I was going to get on an airplane, book my flight and fly back to San Antonio’. “What I should’ve done was gone to the building man to man, face Vince McMahon and said ‘Hey you know I don’t really like Ed and here’s why I don’t like Ed I’m extremely hot right now and I want Brock to do well and you got a real blue chipper right there, he’s an absolute phenomenal freak, and he’s very charismatic, he’s gonna draw a lot of money but not right now it’s my time and we need to do something else, and if you do want to do that match well lets promote it, let’s build it, and lets make something of it then make some money on a Pay Per View, and so I should’ve went there and talked to Vince man to man, face to face and sell it rather than going home—it was the dumbest thing I could ever do.”

Austin would return to the company, but only for a brief time as an in-ring superstars. In 2003, Stone Cold would have his final match, losing to The Rock at WrestleMania.

[H/T WrestlingInc, NGN Prima Production]