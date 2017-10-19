The Undertaker Once Rejected an Iconic Match with Sting

Of all of history’s great wrestlers, few have a more fervent fan base than Sting. The love is well deserved, as the Stinger had a career that spanned over 3 decades. However, despite all of his illustrious accomplishments, Sting has a White Buffalo.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Sting revealed that he wishes he could have had one match with The Undertaker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, I did just about everything you could do in wrestling. I had a dream match, it was against Taker, it never did happen. Yeah I wish I could have had that, but really I don’t have any complaints at all,” he said.

Up Next: The Undertaker Believed to Have His WWE Return Set

When used what would happen if Taker hypothetically called him for that match tomorrow Sting replied with a laugh.

“He’s not going to call me tomorrow,” he answered.

Sting does admit that he and Taker once had a discussion about a match. However, despite Sting’s eagerness, The Undertaker may not have been so excited.

“We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match. It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying,” revealed Sting.

Bummer. Who knows what Taker’s reasons were for being so “meh” on Sting’s offer but we have to assume he had decent logic to support his rejection.

Some dream matches are destined to be confined in our imaginations. For instance, it certainly looks like John Cena won’t be getting a chance to have his big Undertaker match either. Considering how little time Sting spent in WWE, his window of opportunity was near microscopic.

More: 5 Dream Matches The WWE Missed Out On

Sting’s career ended in the fall of 2015 at Night of Champions in a WWE title match against Seth Rollins after Sting injured his neck after taking a Buckle Bomb from Rollins. Less than one year later, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Perhaps it’s best Sting never got in the ring with The Undertaker during his WWE run as it would have likely paled in comparison to how the years of build up that were behind it. Still, it would have been great to see them standing face to face, just for a moment.