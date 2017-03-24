Stephanie McMahon Fought For John Cena To Turn Heel

Every year, it seems we get our hopes up to finally see John Cena turn heel. It’s not that we don’t love the role model Cena has become as leader of the Cenation. It’s that wrestling history has taught us everyone turns sooner or later and we know deep down how great the 16 time champ would be as a villain. Yet every time we get our hopes up that Cena will stop rising above the hate, we come away realizing WWE simply sees too much good in keeping him as the company’s top babyface.

Yesterday on the Cheap Heat podcast Stephanie McMahon told Peter Rosenberg that like us, she actually wanted Cena to break bad.

“At one point in his career I really wanted to see him turn heel. I wanted it, as a fan, and I also thought it was the right thing to do. But it turns out I was wrong.”

Rosenberg asked if Stephanie if she went so far as to fight for the heel turn.

“Oh yeah, totally I did, yeah. But I’m glad we didn’t go that way. I think now it would be odd for John to turn heel. I guess never say never because anything can happen in WWE but I don’t think I would really miss it. I think that we would miss him, I don’t know that we would miss the heel turn.”

While Stephanie may have been wrong this time, we learned earlier this year just how right she was when she once kept Cena from being fired. Stephanie didn’t expand on why exactly it turned out she was wrong for wanting him to turn heel but it’s likely because it would have hurt his standing as the WWE’s moral yardstick. Also, the only babyface that has risen to the level where he could replace Cena was Daniel Bryan, and sadly injuries kept us from seeing just how far he could have ran with the company (and fans) on his back.

Even as a babyface, Cena usually drew as many boos as he did cheers, but WWE stayed the course and Cena eventually won everyone over – the boos he gets these days are mostly done out of respect.

We thought WWE might finally pull the trigger this year in a WrestleMania feud with Undertaker, but instead of a heel turn, we may end up with Cena proposing to Nikki at the end of their mixed tag match with The Miz and Maryse.

Wait, is that an even bigger heel turn? Wrestling is complicated.

