Stephanie McMahon Asks Bayley To Give Up RAW Women’s Championship

Stephanie McMahon attempted to convince Bayley to give back the RAW Women’s Championship she had won last week against Charlotte. Stephanie claimed that Bayley only won the championship because Sasha Banks had interfered in the match. That’s when Sasha Banks came out to try and talk Bayley out of handing over the belt.

Bayley appeared to be on the verge of handing Stephanie the championship, saying she didn’t want her victory to be tainted. She said the title should represent happiness and competition.

Then, she thought better of handing over the championship she had worked her whole life for.

Charlotte was next out to invoke her rematch with Bayley for the Fastlane pay per view in two weeks. Will Charlotte be able to keep her undefeated pay per view streak in tact and become a five time Women’s Champion?

