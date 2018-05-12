Several Matches for NXT TakeOver Chicago Look to be Confirmed

We’re about one month away from NXT TakeOver: Chicago, but thanks to WWE NXT’s television taping schedule, we now know most of the matches that will be taking place at the Allstate Arena on June 16.

The show will be headlined by Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, just like NXT TakeOver: New Orleans was back in April in New Orleans. That’s good news for wrestling fans, as the duo had one of the best matches in the history of NXT. This time, the bout will take place under street fight rules.

The announcement of Gargano vs. Ciampa follows weeks of television where the two have continued their feud, most notably by Ciampa attacking Gargano prior to a scheduled match with Aleister Black back in April. That night, Gargano was taken out of the venue on a stretcher to an ambulance. Gargano returned on this week’s NXT to challenge Ciampa to a match, despite protests from his wife, Candice LeRae.

NXT Champion Aleister Black will be defending his title on the show against Lars Sullivan. Sullivan has been built up as a potential challenger for months now and was originally slated to challenge for the title at TakeOver: New Orleans. He challenged Black to a match at this week’s tapings, declaring himself the number one contender, and laid out Black during the segment with his Freak Accident.

While not officially announced, it also looks as if Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT women’s title against Nikki Cross, Ricochet will likely take on Velveteen Dream, and there’s sure to be a match involving the Undisputed Era.

On paper, this is shaping up to be another spectacular NXT TakeOver show. During WrestleMania weekend, the NXT show seemed to steal the show when it came to match of the year contenders. Will the Chicago show, which airs the night before Money In The Bank, do the same thing?

Looking at the card, it seems as though the odds are in NXT’s favor.