SPOILER On Which WWE Champions Will Be Losing Their Titles

Many of the WWE‘s current champions could soon have one less check-on back for the airplane. If a story broken by SportsKeeda’s The Dirty Sheets Podcast is true, this Sunday’s WWE BackLash will see no titles change hands–a rarity for a wrestling pay per view.

However, they went on to report that every single Raw title would be changing before SummerSlam, with the exception of the WWE Universal Title. This means that Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Neville and the Hardyz will all lose their titles prior to SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

The source added, “SmackDown’s champions are more long-term than Raw, especially Orton. Owens and Styles are going to be a series, they want to get to Usos vs The New Day and the long term goal is to get the SmackDown Women’s Title onto Charlotte. Over on Raw, everyone is going to drop their belts. Alexa’s run was meant to be something for Bayley to do until they do Bayley vs Sasha. But they are so happy with Alexa, that could change. But, Ambrose, Neville and The Hardyz are definitely dropping their belts. You may have noticed, Matt and Jeff are winning all their singles matches, as they want to protect them for singles pushes.”

If this holds true, the booking for BackLash would make sense. As good as Jinder Mahal has been in his new role, it feels too soon to put the WWE Championship on him. The same holds true for Breezango, who have only recently caught lightning in a bottle with their “Fashion Files” skits on SmackDown.

As for the United States Championship, it would be surprising to see Owens lose it again so soon after he just won it back from Chris Jericho a few weeks ago. Having AJ chase the belt for a few months would make for an intriguing storyline.

On Raw, The Miz seems like an inevitable choice to regain the Intercontinental Championship from Dean Ambrose soon, but it will be surprising to see The Hardy’s drop their belts for a singles run this early into their return. Their fate could possibly rest on the pending legal dispute over the #Broken characters.

For Lesnar, keeping the Universal Championship on him makes sense, but mainly just because no one can find him to take it back.

