SPOILER For Roman Reigns Braun Strowman Match At Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have both brought their A-games during the feud that has carried Raw over the past three months, but the unsung star to come out of the feud is the ambulance. According to Sportskeeda the ambulance will get a chance to shine in the next chapter of the Strowman Reigns saga as Roman and Braun are apparently set for an Ambulance Match at next month’s Extreme Rules pay per view.

The Dirty Sheets podcast broke the news on their latest episode, which you can listen to here. It had been rumored that the two would have gotten the Ambulance stip thrown into their Payback match, but holding the “extreme” stipulation makes much more sense for the blow-off match between the two.

With Roman Reigns taking the clean loss last night at Payback, one would have to assume The Big Dog will get the final victory before the two stars go their separate ways. The Ambulance Match is also the best way to keep these stars looking strong heading into other feuds, as when someone loses an Ambulance Match they just have to be strapped down in an ambulance long enough for it to drive away.

This kind of loss would be a much easier hit on Strowman’s aura than if he were to get pinned after taking a spear from Reigns. The last Ambulance Match took place between Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose in 2015 with Bray defeating the Lunatic Fringe. With Strowman already having tipped an ambulance on its side, we would have to think WWE will be planning for a big stunt between the two to finish off the feud.

Reigns has been rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 while Strowman should be getting his shot at The Beast sometime later this summer.

