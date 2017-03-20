SPOILER: Big Name Confirmed For Tonight’s RAW

With only thirteen days left until WrestleMania 33, RAW will take place tonight in Brooklyn, NY. As the Road to WrestleMania gets closer and closer to the finish line, all the WWE‘s biggest stars could be called on to promote the big event. Last week, we saw Shawn Michaels make a surprise appearance to promote the Undertaker’s ‘Mania match with Roman Reigns. HBK gave The Big Dog a pep talk after he became distracted by the sound of a familiar gong during his match with Jinder Mahal.

PWInsider is reporting that when the gong hits tonight, The Undertaker will be appearing with it, as the Deadman is backstage at tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn. With Roman Reigns laying down the gauntlet last week that he planned to retire The Undertaker last week and WWE.com even teasing Taker’s retirement today, it will be interesting to see if the focus of their match going forward revolves around Taker’s legendary career coming to an end.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to “settle the score” with Braun Strowman tonight on RAW. Didn’t they already settle the score at the Fastlane? It’s likely Taker’s appearance could mean we don’t get a clean finish on the match and Strowman remains somewhat involved in the storyline through WrestleMania. As of right now, the Monster Among Men does not have any ‘Mania plans, although most expect to see him entered into (and winning) the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for tonight’s show while Goldberg is not expected to return until next week. It’s likely WWE knew Goldberg would receive a negative reaction in the “smark-heavy” Brookly crowd.

As of right now, here is how the WrestleMania card shakes out:

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

