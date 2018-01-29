Internet Reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura’s Royal Rumble Victory

NXT has had a lot of promising talent make the move to WWE’s main roster. But perhaps no one arrived in WWE with a more compelling potential than Shinsuke Nakamura. And he just got his first WWE moment – winning the Royal Rumble.

Entering from the #14 spot, Nakamura battled his way to the final four consisting of himself, John Cena, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns. However, it was Nakamura and The Big Dog who were the final combatants.

With the Philadelphia crowd begging for his victory, Nakamura eliminated Reigns to a boom of elation. In true Shinksuska style, he celebrated like a madman.

And so did WWE fans on Twitter.

Shinsuke Nakamura won the royal rumble. AJ Styles is the WWE champion. Everything in the world is okay. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 29, 2018

For how poorly WWE was utilizing Shinsuke Nakamura since joining the company, they just salvaged all of that by having him win the #RoyalRumble. — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) January 29, 2018

Shinsuke Nakamura wins! If I read one more “#WWE doesn’t listen to its fans” tweet, I’ll call that person’s mother and remind her that he probably owes her rent money. #RoyalRumble — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) January 29, 2018

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Um, those are amazing championship matches for #WrestleMania. #WWE pic.twitter.com/ujN7QM7gcy — Joshua Caudill (@JoshuaCaudill85) January 29, 2018

First time a VERY long time I jumped out of my chair and yelled. Thank you @ShinsukeN!!!! @SWFPodcast — Hops (@_HopsOW_) January 29, 2018