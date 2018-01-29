WWE

Internet Reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura’s Royal Rumble Victory

NXT has had a lot of promising talent make the move to WWE’s main roster. But perhaps no one arrived in WWE with a more compelling potential than Shinsuke Nakamura. And he just got his first WWE moment – winning the Royal Rumble.

Entering from the #14 spot, Nakamura battled his way to the final four consisting of himself, John Cena, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns. However, it was Nakamura and The Big Dog who were the final combatants.

With the Philadelphia crowd begging for his victory, Nakamura eliminated Reigns to a boom of elation. In true Shinksuska style, he celebrated like a madman.

And so did WWE fans on Twitter.

