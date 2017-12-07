WWE Announces Busy RAW for Each Member of The Shield

When Samoa Joe snuck into RAW’s Tag Team Championship match this Monday, he started a chain of events. Thanks to his meddling, RAW’s main event scene now involved six Superstars. And they’ll all be fighting on the next episode of RAW.

WWE.com announced on Thursday that every member of The Shield will be in singles action at the Cleveland, Ohio episode of RAW. Here’s the slate:

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus

With WWE establishing these matches so early, it feels like The Shield vs. The Bar and Samoa Joe is a 6-man field that will stick around for a while. With John Cena and Brock Lesnar went this means that there is a crater to fill in WWE’s main event. And who better than the Shield fill the void?

WWE may be looking to get one more lick out of this Shield reunion as the trio’s homecoming stumbled out of the gates thanks to Roman REigns viral infection in October. But now that everyone is healthy, WWE will likely ride them at least through the Royal Rumble. Chances are theses 6 Superstars will have a blow-off match at the Philadelphia event.

Speculation aside, Monday should be fun as WWE continues to beef their main event storyline.