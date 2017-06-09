Sheamus Close To Becoming WWE Grand Slam Champion

Sheamus is one victory away from WWE history. After defeating The Hardys at WWE Extreme Rules, the Celtic Warrior tweeted out a photo of his home hardware case that featured with the caption, “Only one WWE title missing for the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago … it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine.”

The WWE’s Grand Slam is the holy grail of wrestling accomplishments. It is a distinction given to a professional wrestler who has won four specific championships within a promotion throughout the course of their career. Not only does it mean the star is capable of being the top guy in the company, but that they are versatile enough to be inserted into any storyline on the roster.

Shawn Michaels became the first Grand Slam winner in the WWE under the old rules, which included such title as European or Hardcore Championships among those who qualified. There were 12 WWE Superstars who qualified as Grand Slammers under the original set up.

In 2015, WWE changed their criteria, announcing that the only belts which would be recognized would be the WWE/World, US, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships.

Only one WWE title missing for the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago… it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine. pic.twitter.com/pSQ0AhphvS — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 8, 2017

For Sheamus to become a Grand Slam winner, he’s going to have to forge another solo path to the Intercontinental Championship. Considering his favor in the company, we have to assume it will happen at some point in his career.

Click through the slides below to see all 7 Grand Slam Champions currently recognized by the WWE.