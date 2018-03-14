Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Brutally Attack Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live

The main event of SmackDown was not a match, rather it was an in-ring promo from Shane McMahon, billed as a major announcement.

McMahon came out and talked about his history with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He mentioned his heat with Owens starting when Owens attacked his father Vince in the middle of the ring. Shane even acknowledged that he might have gone too far over the last couple of months when it came to Owens and Zayn.

So he announced that he would be leaving SmackDown immediately and leaving it in the hands of Daniel Bryan, who he noted would be returning to television next week. McMahon’s final announcement was that Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan would be facing off at WrestleMania.

This brought out Owens and Zayn who surprised everyone and once again teamed up together, giving McMahon a brutal beat down in the process. At one point they wrapped a chair around McMahon’s neck and threw him into the ring post. They then dragged him backstage and gave Shane a powerbomb on top of some stacked up ladders, with Shane selling the injury like he was about to die as the show went off the air.

This is no doubt going to fuel rumors of a Shane and Bryan tag team taking on Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania. The split of Zayn in recent weeks was made to look like a gigantic plan so that they could reunite and stick it to McMahon.

This was a heck of a way for this week’s show to go off the air and will lead to a lot of anticipation for Bryan’s return next week.

It’s WrestleMania season baby!