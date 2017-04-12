Shane McMahon Reveals Newest SmackDown Women’s Superstars

SmackDown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, called out the entire Smackdown Live women’s division to let them know who would be joining the blue brand’s women’s division. All four women that remained on the roster – Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Naomi – entered the ring to find out who would be helping them bolster the Tuesday night women’s revolution.

Shane O’ Mac then announced that Smackdown would be getting a second generation superstar who was the daughter of a WWE Hall of Famer and a superb athlete in her own right. He then announced Tamina Snuka to the chagrin of much of the WWE Universe in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After successfully trolling the Boston crowd, Shane revealed that Smackdown had also picked up perhaps their greatest acquisition when he called out 4 time RAW Women’s Champion, Charlotte.

While there was no confrontation between the ladies tonight we imagine it won’t be long until The Queen makes her case for Smackdown’s Women’s Championship.

The addition of Tamina refutes earlier reports we heard that stated Sasha Banks would be joining her long time foe in the move to Tuesday nights.

MORE WWE:

Did Dean Ambrose Secretly Get Married?

Grading Night One Of The Superstar Shake-Up

Did WWE Find A Way Around The Broken Hardy Gimmick