Shane McMahon Taking Steps for a Monstrous Heel Turn

If history has taught us anything, it’s that if a McMahon assumes a powerful role in WWE, it is a matter of time until they become an oppressive tyrant. And Shane McMahon‘s reign of terror is about to begin.

If you haven’t noticed, Shane’s targeting of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has reached insatiable levels. While the mischevious duo deserves some reprimanding, Shane McMahon is currently in the process of abusing his power. According to a report from Cagesideseats, this will continue to happen as Shane’s lust for authority will pit him against Daniel Bryan and thus resulting in a declarative heel turn.

By Shane McMahon appointing himself as the Special Guest Referee for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s Clash of Champions match against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, he egregiously created a conflict of interest. However, by him decreeing that Owens and Zayn will be out of WWE if they lose, he’s traded his judicious nature for one of a madman.

Owner and Zayn are routinely vocal about being unfairly targeted by Shane, and up until now, their claims were questionable. However, Shane is putting the squeeze on them, and it will soon draw the ire of SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan, if it hasn’t already.

The smells of a WrestleMania angle, one that could involve RAW’s front office as well. WWE typically has one company-spanning storyline for every ‘Mania and this version of Game of Thrones may be the perfect vehicle for a story that affects all of WWE.

However, WrestleMania is still months away, and WWE will look to continue to tease Shane’s heel turn on a weekly basis. If we had to guess, Shane won’t fully adorn the black hat until Clash of Champions, where he’ll likely be met with a physical protest from Daniel Bryan. If every action has an opposite but equal reaction that means that Shane’s flip to the dark side will likely re-brand Sami Zayn and Kevin Ownes as babyfaces – and that could be a lot of fun.