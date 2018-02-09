Not Even Seth Rollins Can Escape the Wrath of TSA

Unless you’re flying in a private jet, the airport experience is the traveling equivalent of playing Russian roulette. Something will go wrong, you just have to hope it won’t send you into madness. And not even former WWE Champions are immune to airport harassment.

In a recent trip, Seth Rollins had a brush with TSA that not only was inconvenient, but arguably illegal. Upon landing, Rollins found that several of his pre-packed meals had been nabbed by TSA.

And he was not happy.

“When @TSA steals your @TrifectaSystem meals. Hope it was good you cowards. Left with 13 and landed with 9,” Rolling posted on Twitter.

When @TSA steals your @TrifectaSystem meals. Hope it was good you cowards. Left with 13 and landed with 9. pic.twitter.com/MxZBXQEvw3 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 9, 2018

Maybe his lunches had traces of Uranium in them. Maybe TSA agents are still bitter about Rollins breaking up The Shield. Maybe they hold a grudge against Rollins for ending Sting’s career. We don’t know, but this was petty.

Shame on you, TSA.