Big WWE Intercontinental Title Match Teased for Monday’s RAW

While the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, has largely been absent from WWE RAW for the last year (plus), the Intercontinental championship has quickly became the go-to title for the Monday night brand.

The belt was initially elevated by The Miz, who has crafted himself into one of the best all around performers in the company. That tradition has been carried on by Seth Rollins, who is in the midst of one of the best years of his entire career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He has taken on the role of workhorse champion in-stride; there’s simply no other top singles title on RAW right now outside of the Intercontinental champion.

Rollins opened up an “open challenge” a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, inspired by John Cena’s U.S. title open challenge a couple of years ago that got rave reviews. So far, Rollins has taken on both Mojo Rawley and Kevin Owens in open challenge matches, both of which received rave reviews.

This Monday night when RAW returns to the United States, it’s looking like Rollins will carry on the tradition. WWE is already teasing that the Intercontinental champion will put the title on the line once again in another open challenge situation.

Courtesy of WWE.com:

Who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins? Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has already turned back Mojo Rawley and Kevin Owens in back-to-back Open Challenges, and he will likely continue this exciting tradition this week on Raw. Superstars are undoubtedly lining up for their chance to unseat “Monday Night Rollins.” Will The Kingslayer’s reign come to an end at the hands of a surprise challenger?

Though many have noted that WWE‘s television has seen a noticeable dip in quality since WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins has given fans a reason to tune-in each and every week. There is arguably no hotter name on the men’s side of the roster right now than the Davenport, Iowa native.

While it was expected for quite a long time that Roman Reigns would eventually be the man to unseat Brock Lesnar as the Universal champion, it’s looking more and more likely like that will not be the case given Reigns’ series of high profile losses to Lesnar. That could create an opening for a Universal champion vs. Intercontinental champion scenario.

It’s being reported right now that Rollins is being penciled in as Lesnar’s challenger at Extreme Rules in July. This follows news that Lesnar will most likely be skipping Money in the Bank. Though it would seem unlikely that the Universal title would change hands on what will essentially be a “B show” just a month before SummerSlam, traditionally the second biggest event of the year, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Rollins/Lesnar feud carry on into August.