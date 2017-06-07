Seth Rollins On WWE Superstar’s Entrance Theme He’d Love To Steal

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Bandwagon.com about the evolution of theme songs he’s used throughout his career. During the interview, Rollins revealed which current superstar’s jam he wish belonged to him.

“I think Bray Wyatt has a really awesome entrance – has an epic entrance. Shinsuke Nakamura has a really cool entrance too, and a cool theme song. But I just like Bray’s – the phones, the black out, with the fireflies in the crowd, it looks really cool. And he’s got that great creepy little music and he kinda gets to walk to the ring super slow, which is really awesome. Really one of my favorites.”

As for all-time great entrances, the former WWE Champion says it’s a no-brainer whose he would choose.

“The Undertaker. For sure. If anyone tells you anything different they’re lying. The Undertaker’s got the best wrestling entrance in the history of our industry. He’s the dude, man. He’s the benchmark when it comes to entrances.”

Rollins’ current walk-out music is a song titled The Second Coming. He’s been using it ever since he became Triple H’s plan B three years ago after The Shield break up.

“Yeah I love it. It’s one of those where soon as the riff kicks in, everyone knows who’s coming through the curtains. That’s all that really matters when you’re picking an entrance theme. It fits my character. Though it was really weird adjusting to it at first because the pace of it is different from The Shield music, so y’know, trying to get the timing down on the entrance and making it feel like my own song took a little while.

But now I’ve had so many moments with that music playing behind me or in front me – it’s become mine. People ask me “oh you’re gonna change your song, you’re gonna do this, you’re gonna do that” – I think that one’s sticking for a long time. I like guys who had the same entrance theme forever and ever – like Stone Cold, Chris Jericho, the Big Show – I think that’s always a really cool thing when guys have the same song for a really long time.”

The most iconic song of Rollins’ career will likely always be The Shield’s Special Op, which Roman has since adapted as his own theme.

“Well that song definitely has a special place in my heart, obviously. It’s my first entrance theme on the WWE main roster. We also got to record the beginning to that, the “Sierra Hotel Indie Echo Lima Delta – Shield” ourselves. Me, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose sat in a room and did those call signs. That was pretty cool.

It was composed by Jim Johnston – who’s a legendary music maker for WWE. Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock – he did all the best ones ever, so he kinda picks and chooses who he wants to work with nowadays and The Shield was his special project. He really nailed it on the head with this one. That song, Roman still kinda uses a version of it. I still miss it though, with our entrance through the crowd.”

If copyright laws were no obstacle, Rollins also has a few ideas for non-wrestling songs he’d love to walk out to.

“There’re some incredible songs – who doesn’t wanna come out to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns and Roses? There’s a lot of options. For me, if I were to pick a perfect theme song, it’d be the song by Parkway Drive called ‘Wild Eyes’. It’s a really fantastic song, it’s got a good rhythm to it, I think it would work really well as an entrance theme.”

You can hear that song here and read Rollins’ entire interview at Bandwagon.com.