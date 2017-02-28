Seth Rollins Makes HUGE Wrestlemania Announcement On RAW

Seth Rollins is coming to Wrestlemania!

Only a few weeks after suffering a crushing MCL tear, Seth Rollins sat down with Corey Graves in the middle of the ring to discuss his recent injury. Rollins said that sometimes he felt like he deserved all the bad things that happened to him for what he did when he sold out and turned on his brothers in The Shield.

Triple H came out with Samoa Joe by his side to tell Rollins that he had been used and spit out by The Game. Trips said that while he told the whole world that Rollins was the future, it turns out he was the past. Just a washed up, injured, superstar. Triple H begged Seth to make the right decision and not even show up at Wrestlemania.

Rollins then promised Hunter that regardless of his injury, he would definitely be at Wrestlemania.

What we don’t know yet is whether or not Rollins will be physically able to compete in a match with Triple H at Wrestlemania. It appears WWE feels good enough about Rollins’ injury to at least promise an altercation of some sort to take place in Orlando.

Just this morning, we found out that Triple H is advertised to make his in-ring return at two house shows in March, which means The Game will be warming up for the April 2nd pay-per-view.

If the match does come to fruition, the injury might actually prove to be a blessing in disguise for Rollins, who has been waiting for this payoff for some time now. Being forced off TV for a few more weeks has only helped build anticipation for the match that many in the WWE had already taken for granted as a Wrestlemania given.

