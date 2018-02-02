Seth Rollins Shoots Down Injury Reports

On Thursday a report made rounds that Seth Rollins was battling through a back injury. Given the slew of injuries that hit WWE, an injured Rollins would be back-breaking. But fear not, Rollins himself just set the record straight.

Rollins personally shot down the rumor of and bad back on Twitter. And because the universe had aligned perfectly, he got to use President Trump’s favorite idiom.

Guys, my back is fine. Has been fine. #fakenews — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 2, 2018

The WWE Universe can take a collective sigh of relief. Upon hearing Thursday’s “Fake News” it appeared that the curse of the 2017 Shield reunion had returned. Already responsible for Roman Reigns getting scurvy, Dean Ambrose’s broken tricep, an injury to Rollins would have had the superstitious running for the hills.

Thankfully, The Kingslayer is all good.

But his tag team partner, Jason Jordan may actually be dealing with a serious injury. Jordan has been out of action for several weeks now, with his role being diminished to a non-wrestling antagonist. Originally it was believed that he was battling an acute back injury, but things have taken a step in a worrisome direction.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jordan is dealing with a neck injury. Even more, Jordan is apparently struggling with grip strength, which tends to be an ominous sign.

Original plans had Jordan competing in the 6-man Elimination Chamber match later this month, but now that may be in question.

Earlier this week, a story implied that WWE took the RAW Tag Team Championships from Jordan and Rollins due to the former’s injury. That, combined with the news that this is a neck issue casts a dark cloud over Jordan’s current health.

We’re working with secondary information on this story, but things feel a lot more serious than they did just a few days ago. Here’s to hoping WWE is simply taking conservative measure to make sure he’s healthy for WrestleMania.

With ties to every level of WWE’s card, Jordan’s loss is not to be understated. In the Miz’s December absence, Jordan assumed the role as RAW’s top heel, garnering more cheers for cash cows like Rollins and Reigns while fans were busy hating him. Even more, Jordan’s attachment to Angle has supplied a compelling subplot for RAW viewers as WWE continued to teas tension.

But with Jordan out, WWE loses a decent chunk of it’s Monday night show. Let’s hope this is a minimal setback and Jordan can make a full recovery.