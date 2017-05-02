Huge Triple Threat Main Event Set For RAW

Stop what you’re doing and tune into RAW because tonight’s main event is going to be must-see TV!

After weeks of ignoring the Universal Championship, Raw finally acknowledged the missing title when Seth Rollins claimed that after he’d slain the King, Triple H, and Samoa Joe, he wanted a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

Finn Balor then reminded Rollins that he never lost the Championship and that the line for Lesnar’s championship started with him. Dean Ambrose, then entered the fray to say that while Lesnar may be the top dog, we all knew he wasn’t going to be around for a while, which made the Intercontinental Championship the number one belt on Raw.

Sadly, this was all true. Lesnar is not scheduled to make his first defense UNTIL JULY!

Miz joined the mix and somehow the challenge to Brock Lesnar from Rollins and Balor turned into a number one contender’s match for what is now basically the only singles title on Raw – Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship.

