Seth Rollins Escapes With Intercontinental Championship Against Elias at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins could barely stand after facing off against Elias at Money in the Bank on Sunday. But he was still the Intercontinental Champion.

After berating the Chicago crowd before the match, Elias kicked things off by attacking the back of Seth Rollins‘ neck, referencing the guitar shot Rollins took to the back of the head three weeks ago that started the feud.

Rollins managed to gain some momentum with a suicide dive to the outside and a brain buster. He went for a springboard dive but Elias dodged, forcing the champ to land awkwardly on his knee. Elias hit a jumping knee for two.

Later on Rollins nailed Elias with a superkick for a two count. Still favoring the injured knee, Rollins went for a top-rope frog splash from across the ring only to be met by Elias’ knees.

Elias went to the top rope, but Rollins met him and powered through the injury to get a superplex and Falcon Arrow combo. He followed up with a dive to the outside, only for Elias to counter and throw him into post and the steel steps. “The Drifter” tossed Rollins back in the ring and nailed a top-rope elbow drop for two.

Elias went for Drift Away, Rollins countered into a Buckle Bomb attempt and Elias escaped. The two then countered each other’s roll-up attempts, ending with Rollins scoring the pin.

Rollins’ victory was just one of many highlights to take place during the show at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago on Sunday. AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing match with rival Shinsuke Nakamura by smashing him through a table with a springboard Phenomenal Forearm, Carmella retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka with help from a returning James Ellsworth and Daniel Bryan forced Big Cass to tap for the second pay-per-view in a row with a heel hook.

As for the titular ladder matches, Alexa Bliss captured the Women’s Money in the Bank contract and held it for just over two hours before interfering in the Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship match and pinning Jax to take the title.

In the main event, Braun Strowman defeated The Miz, Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Miz to win his first Money in the Bank contract. In a backstage interview afterwards he loudly proclaimed he wants to use it on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.