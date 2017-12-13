Scott Dawson Injury Update

It’s been a hard road for The Revival.

The tag team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made a new for themselves down in NXT as one of the most charismatic duos in the company, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships twice in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two made the jump to Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania 33 back in April, but have since been plagued with injuries. Their most recent came back in July, when Scott Dawson went down with a ruptured bicep.

But now, according to Ryan Satin at Pro Wrestling Sheet, Dawson will be ready to return to action later this month.

“Sources tell us Scott is currently on-track to get the green light by the end of the month and will likely hit that target, pending any complications that could be found during the next few weeks,” Satin wrote.

With Dawson out of action, Wilder has been working as a singles competitor on Main Event. He also took part in the Starrcade live event show back in November, losing to Goldust (who appeared as his WCW gimmick “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes).

Photo: WWE.com