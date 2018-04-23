Rumor Killer on Sasha Banks’ Backstage Issues

Sasha Banks’ alter ego, The Boss, is a cold-blooded narcissist that stops at nothing to get what she wants. However, there was a rumor that alleged Banks was having a hard time suppressing her Boss persona backstage and that lead WWE slamming the breaks on her push.

But, you can consider this rumor to be dead.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider had something falsified or taken out of context concerning a conversation he had with Banks herself.

“Anyone claiming I reported Sasha Bank’s push was killed for attitude problems is incorrect. It was never a story I reported. Instead of asking me if I did, support @PWInsidercom and find out for yourself what I actually wrote, said and reported. Thank you,” wrote Johnson.

The quotes in question came from an episode of Johnson’s podcast where he did acknowledge Banks’ tendency to get salty but never applied that implication to her WWE career.

“There certainly have been stories about her with her attitude and her and I had talked about that WrestleMania week and she kinda blew it off. In some ways saying that she does not have an attitude with the fans but has an attitude of if you are bothering her in a place where she has not made it publicly known that she would be there then you are out of line” he said.

Banks has gone out of her way to lampoon fans who track her down at airports and hotels, but that’s far from being insufferable backstage as the false rumor indicated.

Johnson did speculate as to why Banks went from arguably the top female Superstar in WWE to more of supporting role in 2017:

“I don’t think there is any reason why the shine on her has gone away. There is probably a plethora of reasons including some of the factors you mentioned in your questions but it’s not just one thing. It’s a number of things. whether she sorta gets that focused unrestricted push again, that remains to be seen but I don’t think she’s really diminished in terms of her work in the ring. I just think they haven’t focused upon her as much as they were in the earlier days where it was her, Charlotte, Becky, Paige and others who are in the women’s division,” said Johnson.

The arrival of Ronda Rousey and Asuka have certainly had a detrimental effect on Banks opportunities. That combined with the surging Nia Jax and WWE’s affinity for Alexa Bliss keeps enviable opportunities hard to come by.

However, Banks remains a safe bet to become a staple in WWE’s main event, but she’s going to have to do a little fighting to get there.

