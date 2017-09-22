Sasha Banks Has a Message for Ronda Rousey and the ‘Phony Four Horsewomen’

Much has been made about the potential arrival of former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey in WWE. While nothing is technically booked, things appear imminent after Rousey and her MMA gang had a brief altercation with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. While Sasha Banks wasn’t present for the moment, her disdain for Rousey and Co. is all too current.

The Boss recently joined Bleacher Report where she discussed a number of wrestling topics. Banks was sad to miss the Mae Young Classic Finale, but the image of the MMA Four Horsewomen (Rousey, Baszler, Shafir, Duke) and the WWE Four Horsewomen was enough to ignite Banks.

“I got to see the picture of our Horsewomen versus the phony Four Horsewomen. They’re fans of us. That’s why they’re called the Four Horsewomen. Honestly, I do not care. They couldn’t hang in our ring and that’s it,” said Sasha.

Banks shared a similar sentiment about Rousey in particular during an appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. The Boss was asked to address the rumors concerning Rousey’s potential WWE career.

“I feel like I keep hearing rumblings of that too, which is cool. It’s awesome, but we are The Four Horsewomen and they’re just fans. Yeah, and if they wanted to fight us, they need to get in the back of the line like everybody else, get a contract, train down at the [WWE] Performance Center, get on NXT, and try to get called up [to the main roster] just like everybody else,” she asserted.

Banks would add a final back-handed compliment.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game. She’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring,” she said.

The Boss’ disposition against Rousey and her comrades is hard to confuse. Banks is not in favor of Rousey popping into WWE and being inserted into WWE’s main event. But unfortunately for Banks, that might be exactly what happens.

Rousey is already rumored to have a WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair. Despite the success of the Women’s’ Revolution there has yet to be a one-on-one match at WrestleMania during the new era of women’s wrestling. Instead, there’s only been Triple Threats and Fatal 4-Ways. They’ve been fun, but there’s no doubting that women like Banks want their own singles match at WWE’s biggest stage. However, it’s all too likely that Rousey gets that opportunity before Banks.

If Rousey comes to WWE (she is), the wrestling conglomerate has no choice but to stick her under the brightest of lights. If she is indeed committed to becoming a WWE Superstar, not just a celebrity one-off, then WWE will have to put time into developing her. That said they won’t be able to hold off on her long as they’ll want to yank that money lever as soon as possible. As nice as wrestling technique can be, it’s star power that rules the day in WWE.

At the least, it sounds like Sasha could have a great feud with Rousey.

