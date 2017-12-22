WWE’s Sasha Banks Actually Hates Christmas

With so many carol singing, gift wrapping, mistletoe loving, Christmas fans frolicking about this time of year, there’s bound to be a Grinch or two who can’t wait for the Christmas spirit to end. And in WWE, Sasha Banks is that person.

In an interview with NBC Sports Sasha Banks opened up about her well-known aversion to Christmas.

“I don’t like Christmas. I don’t care for it at all. If anyone wants to buy me anything for Christmas, I do love makeup. I love Starbucks gift cards because I’m a coffee addict. I don’t mind getting the gifts, I just don’t like buying people gifts because I feel like they are always so ungrateful,” she explained

It sounds like Banks has been on the wrong end of at least a dozen gift exchanges. As a matter of fact, Banks still has sour memories of her childhood holidays.

“I would always go to my grandmother’s house for Christmas and she had some money, but every time she wanted me to write her a list, I would write WWE action figure and not a stupid Barbie and she would always buy me a Barbie and it would always hurt my feelings, which is another reason why I don’t like Christmas,” remembered Banks.

It’s all starting to make sense, now. Banks, not unlike the Grinch, Sasha has developed a disdain for Christmas as she had routinely had underwhelming experiences as a child.Even more, she’s still not ready to leave her trolling grandma off the hook.

“But it’s cool now because I now have an action figure and I have a Barbie, so take that grandma,” she said.

However, Banks is married to a Christmas fan and proving that she does have a soft spot, she made a personal sacrifice just for him this year.

“But the nicest thing I did was I actually surprised my husband with a Christmas tree because that’s how much I dislike Christmas. He never had one, so that was his Christmas present. He saw it today and he cried,” Banks said.