Samoa Joe Defeats Roman Reigns On RAW

Samoa Joe is now 1-0 in his WWE main roster career. Joe didn’t waste any time getting started as he jumped Roman Reigns while the Big Dog walked down the entrance ramp for their RAW main event. Joe’s attack was eerily similar to the one that put Seth Rollins on the shelf on last week’s RAW.

Roman managed to crawl back into the match, but Samoa Joe was able to maintain control over Reigns in the early going with vicious strikes. After mounting a comeback, Reigns managed to hit Joe with a Superman punch and prepared to be inching towards victory.

As Reigns set Joe up for the spear, Braun Strowman’s music hit and the monster came down to distract Roman long enough to allow Samoa Joe to attack and pick up the huge victory.

After the match, Strowman would continue to beat down Roman with the steel stairs and a powerslam through the barricade that left Strowman standing tall as RAW went off the air.

For the first time in months, this main event had a big time pay per view feel and Samoa Joe’s victory positions the former NXT Champion as a true star heading into Wrestlemania season.

As for Roman, he will get his chance for revenge on Strowman at next month’s Fastlane pay per view.

