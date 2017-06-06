Samoa Joe Chokes Out Paul Heyman On RAW

Samoa Joe will get his shot at The Beast at next month’s Great Balls of Fire ppv, but he sent the first warning shot to the Universal Champion tonight on Raw. In a merciless attack, Samoa Joe choked out Brock Lesnar‘s advocate, Paul Heyman.

Joe began his night, by telling the WWE Universe that not only did he not fear Brock Lesnar, but he wanted everything that Lesnar had. He wanted Lesnar’s schedule, he wanted Paul Heyman as his advocate and he wanted Lesnar’s Championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heyman then came to the ring to pump up Joe just as he had with Finn Balor two weeks ago. Heyman said Joe was the worst case scenario because he wants to take the fight to Lesnar and will stop at nothing until he does so.

Up Next: Rumored Next Feud For Roman Reigns

Joe listened to all Heyman had to say and then in a brief thirty second unmic’d promo, told Heyman that he was going to choke him out and that he wanted him to go back to Brock Lesnar and tell him exactly what it felt like. Joe then locked in the Cochina Clutch on Heyman until he passed out and referees had to pull them apart.

For anyone who was on the fence about Joe and Lesnar, this segment sold the main event without Lesnar even having to be present. After Extreme Rules, Joe sent a message to Lesnar on Raw Talk.

“To Brock Lesnar, you start your training camp up right now. You climb those mountains and carry those logs, you throw people around, you beat up every sparring partner that you can bring into your camp and I can guarantee you still won’t be prepared for what I do to you.”

More: WWE Legend Breaks Both Legs In Accident