WWE Mick Foley Nearly Trades Sami Zayn To Smackdown?

After being turned down yet again for a match with Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn lashed out again at RAW GM, Mick Foley, for holding him back on RAW.

Even though Foley tried to explain to Zayn that he was only looking out for his best interests, Sami was having none of it. Sami Zayn then told Foley that he couldn’t work for a boss who didn’t believe in him and that he might be better off on Smackdown LIVE.

Foley then promised Zayn that he would get on the phone with Daniel Bryan and make the trade. If Foley does make the deal, it would mark the first official trade since the brand extension on July, 19th.

Later in the evening, Foley shocked the world when he told Sami that he had been traded to Smackdown LIVE for Eva Marie.

It was all a ruse, however, as Foley used Sami’s anger to “see if he was ready” for a match with Braun Strowman. So, after weeks of begging for a shot at RAW’s giant, this Sunday at WWE Roadblock: End Of The Line it will be Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman with a 10 min time limit.

