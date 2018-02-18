Sami Zayn Receives Major Award for Humanitarian Work

He may play a heel these days on television, but you’d be hard pressed to find a more decent and nice person than Sami Zayn.

Zayn, who has done a lot of charitable work in raising funds to fund a mobile medical clinic in war-torn Syria, was honored recently for his actions. The Syrian American Medical Society presented the award to Zayn in recognition of the “Sami for Syria” initiative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zayn had initially hit his $48,000 goal in August. In December, Zayn did a special promotion where he matched what fans donated on Christmas Day; that ended up being $10,000.

If you follow Zayn on Twitter, you know that he is quite outspoken about his own personal beliefs, whether they are political or humanitarian (and sometimes those are one in the same). No matter what side of the political spectrum you find yourself on, you have to admire Zayn’s drive to do good for those who are less fortunate than himself. This particular issue hits close to home for the WWE star; he is the son of Syrian immigrants.

The description on the official website for Zayn’s Sami For Syria group reads as follows:

“Struggling to survive the effects of siege, many Syrians remain isolated and suffer the effects of malnutrition and deteriorating health due to the lack of emergency and primary medical services and medications. SAMS provides medical care to these patients doorsteps in the form of Mobile Medical Units (MMU). By donating to Sami Zayn’s campaign today, you will help to purchase and prepare a vehicle for use as a MMU. You will also help fund the salaries of medical personnel, a driver, medications, supplies, vehicle fuel and maintenance.”