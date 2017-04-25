Former WWE Star Implies Jinder Mahal Is On Steroids

Is the WWE‘s ‘New American Dream’ fueled by more than just hard work? Recently on Ryback‘s podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, the former WWE star made accusations towards Jinder Mahal’s impressive new physique and implied that new number one contender to the WWE Championship has been fed more than just a healthy diet.

Ryback, who has not been shy about criticizing his former employee, suggested that Mahal appears to have gynecomastia, which is the swelling of breast tissue from the excessive aromatization of testosterone–a symptom often caused by anabolic steroids.

“Speaking of t–s, who I noticed had t–s this week on RAW, Jinder Mahal.” Ryback continued, “I noticed… they did a close up of his f–king chest and I just noticed it right away. I’ve never had that or anything because I don’t… like, there’s no reason to. When you get gyno, red flags right off the f–king bat, Dr. [David] Black.”

“Jesus Christ, that s–t don’t happen on its own.” Ryback added, “and I like Jinder and whatnot and he looks great, but I am pointing out the obvious, that that doesn’t just f–king happen from f–king drinking your protein shake.”

Ryback isn’t the only expert on the subject to suspect performance enhancing drugs as Pro Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer also suggested the change in physique would have Jinder in trouble if the WWE was regulated by the USADA.

Jinder has responded to steroid claims on his Instagram (via IWNerd), saying “#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”

The WWE has reportedly been very happy with the hard work Jinder has put into his physique and are rewarding him with a push to the SmackDown main event scene. It also helps the former 3MB member that WWE is looking to branch out into India and see him as a big star for the company going forward.

Jinder will challenge Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on Sunday, April 30th at WWE Payback.

