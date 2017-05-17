Rusev Reveals Why He Didn’t Show Up On SmackDown

Rusev said he was going to be at last night’s SmackDown Live to demand a WWE Championship match, yet the show came and went without an appearance from the Bulgarian Brute.

On Twitter, the former United States Champion revealed why he skipped out on his promise–he was overtaken by a different kind of Championship fever. Rusev ditched SmackDown Live to attend the Nashville Predators Western Conference Finals home game.

I’m not sure if his absence will cost him a chance at the Championship, but he did get to see one hell of a game. The Preds pulled out a thrilling 2-1 victory. Predator home games also regularly blast Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor’s theme song, so it wasn’t like Rusev was that far away from the WWE.

Several weeks after Rusev was drafted to SmackDown, he sent out a message to the WWE Universe revealing his goals for his new home.

“I don’t like Daniel Bryan. I don’t like Shane McMahon. I do not agree with their shake-up. I said the only way I’d come to SmackDown was if I was guaranteed a Championship match at Money In The Bank. Otherwise, I’ll just pack my bags and go back home to Bulgaria.”

There is still no word on when Rusev’s wife, Lana will be debuting on SmackDown. Despite the couple being on the same brand, it appears as if WWE is planning on breaking the two up as an on-screen duo.

Lana has been working on her new gimmick at NXT Live events and should be entered into the SD Live women’s division in the near future.

As for who Rusev will face at the June Money in the Bank pay per view, odds are still that Randy Orton will be holding the WWE Championship, but Jinder Mahal will get his shot at the coveted belt when he faces Orton at next month’s WWE Backlash.

Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you. — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 17, 2017