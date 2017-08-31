Important Update on Rusev and Lana Asking for WWE Release Story

Earlier this evening, it was reported that Rusev and Lana had asked to be released by WWE.

Not only has Lana refuted these claims in the Tweet below, but WrestleZone.com checked their sources and have found story originally posted from The Dirty Sheets Pod is totally false.

That’s called don’t believe the pathetic villagers that pretend that they are “journalist” with real facts… hahahahah!!!! https://t.co/EfaoxRsdhJ — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 23, 2017

In light of all of this, we have removed the story from our website.