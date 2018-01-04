Rumor Killer on Elimination Chamber Main Event

The world of wrestling has never been short on rumors and spoilers. However, with the advent of the internet, there’s an unprecedented amount information to sift through. With so many reports, leaks, and grumblings zooming about, the law of averages says that some of them have to be categorically false.

And we just found the latest example of WWE‘s version of “Fake News.”

A promotional poster for February’s RAW exclusive pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, swept across the internet as the advertised main event sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. The poster actually made it onto TV in South Africa which only added to the hysteria. However, we have proof that it is a fan-made advertisement.

Despite being totally fabricated, we have to give credit the fan that made it because he booked quite the main event. As per the image, Braun Strowman was set to defend the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar, Big Cass, Cesaro, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. Without correction, this would lead a fan to believe that Strowman would leave his Royal Rumble Triple threat match with Lesnar and Kane as the newly crowned Universal Champion.

While it’s certainly plausible that Strowman wins the big red belt at the Rumble, this “ad” took another ambitious leap by including the still injured Big Cass. Come to find out, this image dates back from a Youtube video created several months ago.

While some of these names will likely be featured in the real Elimination Chamber main event, barring prophetic miracle the show will look much different than what this fan concocted.